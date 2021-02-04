Kept development, not polls, in mind, says Mumbai civic body chief

What was your vision behind the budget for the city?

I want to give a major push to infrastructure development for Mumbai and improve civic amenities for citizens. Last year, the ratio between capital expenditure and revenue expenditure was 35:65. I have brought it down to 48:52. Capital expenditure has seen an almost 71% increase this year, in comparison to the last year.

Does the BMC have funds for it? There is a shortfall in revenue due to lockdown and BMC’s financial health is a worry.

There is a gross misunderstanding that the BMC has lost revenue. Our net losses are virtually zero, as all money is recoverable. The income from property tax in 2020-21 decreased by ₹2,268.58 crore in comparison to the estimate last year. This money is recoverable in the form of arrears from all taxpayers. Similarly, from the Development Plan department, we saw reduced income of ₹2,679.52 crore, but we had already revised our estimated income in December last year, so the loss is negligible. There is no question of bankruptcy or poor fiscal health of the BMC. If that was the case, you would see the administration present a budget less than previous year’s budget. This year’s allocation has instead increased by 16%. We are also not dipping into our reserves.

What is the main focus of the budget?

For the first time, the BMC is heavily spending on infrastructure projects. The projects kickstarted in this budget amount to a total project cost of ₹42,000 crore. Of this, ₹13,000 is the cost of the coastal road. New projects worth ₹29,000 crore have been undertaken. For example, construction of the sewage treatment plants will cost ₹15,000 crore, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road will cost ₹6,600 crore, ₹4,790 crore will be utilised for hospital upgradation, Mithi river rejuvenation and widening will cost ₹3,200 crore, and other river rejuvenation projects on Dahisar, Poisar rivers will cost ₹1,400 crore, the desalination plant will cost ₹2,200 crore. These projects are all kickstarting this year and will take four or five years to complete.

This is the last budget before BMC elections in 2022, and has been criticised by the Opposition as an ambitious pre-budget election. Comment.

All projects that have received sizable allocation in this budget will take over three or four years to complete. So how do they impact the BMC polls? I am not handing out any freebies, discounts, rewards, etc. It has been made keeping the long-term development of the city in mind.

What was your idea behind asking the state government to make BMC the single planning authority in the city?

The matter is under consideration of the state government now. I took this decision for the benefit of Mumbai, and for integrated, wholistic, and speedy development. Nowhere in the world does a model of multiple planning authorities work. The task of planning needs to be handed to a singular body for better management. The decision was taken purely on merit.

Why is BMC considering formation of a fee revision authority?

It becomes difficult sometimes for elected bodies to take timely decisions about revision of various taxes and charges. Along the lines of (Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission) MERC for electricity, the BMC too needs to have a body that will take care of timely tax revision, which is binding on the BMC.