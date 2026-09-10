MUMBAI: Amit M Lakhanpal, a key accused in a ₹113.10-crore crypto-based investment fraud case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Maharashtra police, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based on a pending Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. Agency sources said efforts were underway to seek his return to India via extradition. Key accused nabbed in UAE in ₹113-Cr crypto-investment fraud

The UAE authorities informed their Indian counterparts about Lakhanpal’s arrest on September 1, said officials familiar with the case’s developments. The ED investigation had revealed that Lakhanpal, along with a few other accomplices, had fled India by acquiring a passport of the Caribbean country Antigua and Barbuda, and was later traced to Dubai, UAE, where he was living under a fake identity. HT had reported this development on August 21.

Officials said that efforts were underway to secure Lakhanpal’s return through a formal extradition request to the UAE authorities via diplomatic channels. India’s extradition treaty with the UAE has been in force since 1999.

The ED money-laundering probe is based on a case registered by the Thane city police against several accused, including Lakhanpal, T H Qazi, S V Shelar, and K B Shirsath. The Red Corner Notice was issued against Lakhanpal on the Thane police’s request.