Key Andheri connector, Gokhale bridge, to be shut for 2 years

The BMC has decided to shut down the Gokhale bridge to all vehicular traffic for a minimum of two years. The bridge, a part of which collapsed in 2018, killing two, is a key connector between Andheri east and west, and is one of the busiest routes in that suburb. The BMC has also written to the traffic police to draw up alternative routes for commuters.

The consultancy firm hired by the BMC to inspect bridges every six months has deemed the bridge to be ‘dangerous and unsafe’ and suggested that it should be shut down for all traffic. “Rebuilding the entire bridge will take a minimum of two years, until then it will remain out of bounds for all traffic movement,” said an executive engineer with the bridges department.

After the partial collapse in July 2018, BMC had ordered an audit by IIT-Bombay on all the bridges in Mumbai. Gokhale bridge was only partially kept open for vehicular traffic which led to clogging of traffic in the area.

According to a report submitted by SCG consultancy services, hired to audit bridges every 6 months in the western suburbs, the part of the Gokhale bridge which is currently operational has structural cracks and the steel inside has also corroded. After the inspection in September, SCG consultancy had recommended that the Gokhale bridge warrants closure.

“We gave additional support to the existing part of the approach road in 2019. It’s been three years since then and there are some movements and gaps observed in that support which makes the bridge dangerously unsafe. The new work may take two to three years and the consultancy firm has written in their report that the existing bridge may not survive for another two to three years and warrants closure. We will be meeting the Joint Commissioner of traffic today and decide on the future course of action,” said an officer of the bridges department of the BMC.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects), P Velarasu, confirmed the decision saying he had been on the bridge to understand the problems with it, and added that the traffic police would now have to find an alternative route. Deputy traffic commissioner told HT that they would be ready with a plan in the coming few days. Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam had gone on the bridge on Tuesday along with officers from the BMC and the structural consultants after which he wrote to the municipal commissioner that the bridge be shut down completely. “The existing bridge is in extremely dangerous condition and may lead to a mishap any moment. It should be immediately closed down. We are all aware that the railway line is running below the bridge which makes the situation even more grave,” he wrote in his letter to the MC. Satam also mentioned in the letter that the BMC should finish tendering in the next 2 months and the bridge should be readied by 2024.

HT had reported on the delay in the completion of Gokhale Bridge on November 1. The delay is mainly on account of the fact that the railways have asked the BMC to get the design plan for the new bridge approved from IIT Bombay and BMC has still not paid IIT Bombay to begin that work.