Khadse breathes a sigh of relief after victory
Mumbai While the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition lost its battle for for the 10th seat at the legislative council election on Monday, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to get both of its candidates — Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar — elected.
Former BJP leader and one of the two NCP candidates, Khadse, received the highest 29 votes. According to NCP insiders, the party leadership ensured that Khadse wins the polls as he has been a vocal critic of BJP, particularly opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. The party expects him to launch an attack on Fadnavis and also improve NCP’s performance in north Maharashtra, where Khadse’s Leva Patil community has a strong presence.
NCP not only managed to keep its flock together but also got five additional votes as Khadse secured 29, while Nimbalkar polled 27 votes. NCP’s active strength is 51 as two of its MLAs, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, were not allowed temporary release by the Supreme court to exercise their franchise.
Khadse said that some of the BJP MLAs have voted for him. “I am sure the additional votes that I have managed to secure comes from my friends in the BJP,” he said.
NCP insiders believe that three MLAs — Sanjay Mama Shinde (independent), Shyamsunder Shinde (PWP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksha) have voted for the party. Besides, NCP also got one vote each from Samajwadi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
“This is not the end. Many allegations were made against me when I was in the state cabinet and I was forced to resign from the ministerial berth. After all this, the enforcement directorate (ED) started a probe against me and my son-in-law was arrested. I was summoned along with my wife and daughter. My entire property was seized. Now, weeks ago, ED has issued an order asking to vacate the properties including my residence. I am still facing harassment,” Khadse said in his response to a Marathi news channel — ABP Majha.
A former revenue minister, Khadse was asked to resign from the cabinet over allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a deal of a three-acre plot in Bhosari near Pune. Since then, Khadse has been at loggerheads with Fadnavis and joined NCP in October 2020 by blaming the leader of opposition for all his miseries.
Khadse was also nominated by the NCP as one of its MLC candidates from the governor’s quota.
NCP MP Supriya Sule said that she is sure that Khadse will make the best of the opportunity. “We all have seen Khadse’s work. He has been serving the people for the last four decades and I am sure he will do his best as an MLC,” Sule said.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
