Kharegaon Rail Over Bridge in Thane likely to be opened on December 20

After missing several deadlines, the Kharegaon Rail Over Bridge (ROB) is likely to be opened for commuters on December 20. Only 5% work on the ROB is remaining, said Thane Municipal Corporation officials.

A meeting was held between Kalwa MP, Shrikant Shinde, and TMC officials on Thursday to take a review of the project.

The ROB is being jointly constructed by the Railways and TMC. The girder on the railway track of the East-West connecting ROB is laid by the Railways while the access roads are constructed by the TMC.

A civic official said, “We have completed the construction of the access roads. Only painting and electric work is remaining. The delay was due to some technical reasons that we have resolved and will be able to open the ROB soon.”

The ROB was proposed to close the railway gate at Kharegaon, which the residents of Kalwa had to cross to reach Kalwa Railway Station, leading to accidents. Motorists, too, had a long wait to cross this railway line.

Shinde said, “There were some pending dues by the contractor working on the bridge. These will be cleared soon and the remaining work will be fast-paced. We have asked the TMC to ensure that the bridge is open for commuters by December 20.”