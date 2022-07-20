Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours
mumbai news

Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours

Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire; electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm; MSEDCL informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines
A girl studying with the help of candle light in Kharghar on Wednesday. The residents in some parts of Kharghar had to endure power outage for nearly 14 hours. BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
A girl studying with the help of candle light in Kharghar on Wednesday. The residents in some parts of Kharghar had to endure power outage for nearly 14 hours. BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Copy Link
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.

MSEDCL was accused of neither giving a prior intimation for the extended duration of power outage nor having a medium to provide appropriate response to the residents.

“Kharghar residents are already enduring major hardship owing to lack of adequate water supply. Adding to our misery is the callous attitude of MSEDCL. There is no way to understand why only a few Sectors are not having electricity for more than 12 hours. I have been contacting the helpline. I have even tweeted asking when the power would be restored. But, there is absolutely no information given,” said Deepak Sudija, a resident of Vishwahans CHS, Kharghar.

The node is known for its high-rise buildings. Owing to the unexpected outage, the housing societies had to take emergency measures to ensure lifts continued working until electricity was restored.

“I reside in a 30-floor building. Therefore, it is only understandable the kind of concerns residents would have in the absence of lifts. Only one lift was functioning with the help of a generator. I was able to communicate only because the power banks were charged, but by 3 pm I was unsure whether that would survive,” said Sangmeshwar, IT professional and a resident of Sector 35B.

While Sangmeshwar couldn’t attend his office meetings, his immediate neighbours went to Mumbai to their relatives’ house to escape from the uncertainty of when the power would be restored.

Local grocery shop owners expressed concern about their frozen products getting spoiled. “I have not allowed any customer to open the fridge as it has all milk products stored. I could see that most of the ice creams have melted, and I am not sure of the state of the milk pouches,” said Savik Patel, a store owner at Sector 7.

In an official statement, Mamata Pandey, MSEDCL spokesperson, said, “On Wednesday, 11KV feeder line coming from substation at Sectors 27 as well as Sector 35I, Kharghar, failed due to some cable fault. This is a very rare occurrence wherein both the feeder line through which electricity is supplied to the residential areas had developed faults. The repair took some time. Therefore the affected parts were without electricity from 1.50am until 3.45pm.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan with his son Abdullah Azam coming out after casting vote for the Presidential election at the Tilak Hall, UP Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

    Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam

    PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.

  • Image for representation

    Best Bakery case: Accused seeks transfer of trial, claiming witnesses are being tutored

    An accused facing trial in the Best Bakery case of Gujarat has urged a city court to transfer the matter to some other additional sessions judge, claiming that the trial court had not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored. Harshad Solanki on Wednesday filed a plea, through lawyer Prakash Salsingekar, in the Mumbai sessions court.

  • A large number of senior councillors have been raising the issue of local regional committees being toothless bodies.&nbsp;

    Missing in Delhi's urban local bodies: Empowerment at the zonal level

    Under both the trifurcated as well as unified corporation, the decentralisation of power at the wards committee level has been found severely lacking, stakeholders say. “If we look at the governance structure, decentralisation is necessary. The JNNURM urban renewal mission had pushed for mandatory 'area sabhas' for local governance. RWA working in various areas need to be linked to ward level or at least zonal level decision-making bodies,Dr Debolina Kundu, a professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairsdu said.

  • A school bus with students stuck in traffic near Cadbury Junction in Thane on Wednesday. City schools have given the students permission to come late due to the prevailing traffic jams. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    Late to school because of monster on road, m’am: Students told to give innovative reasons for being late due to traffic jams in Thane

    Traffic snarls in Thane city have impacted the lives of several people. Sometimes, it could be a 'meteorite striking the earth' to be the reason for being late to school and evading punishment. Parents, teachers and school students are among the worst hit due to the constant congestion in Thane. Some schools along Ghodbunder Road have asked students coming from far to stay at home if there are heavy rains and traffic congestion.

  • The racket employed 134 female tele-callers, 15 male callers and 3 team leaders on the first, third and fourth floor of a building in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector -7.

    Delhi police bust racket extorting money through Chinese loan apps

    The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly running a racket with two Chinese nationals to extort money from people by using loan applications and sending them their morphed photographs, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav said the accused have been identified as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok Sharma, 24, Avnish, 22 and Kannan, 35.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out