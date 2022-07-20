Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours
Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm.
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.
MSEDCL was accused of neither giving a prior intimation for the extended duration of power outage nor having a medium to provide appropriate response to the residents.
“Kharghar residents are already enduring major hardship owing to lack of adequate water supply. Adding to our misery is the callous attitude of MSEDCL. There is no way to understand why only a few Sectors are not having electricity for more than 12 hours. I have been contacting the helpline. I have even tweeted asking when the power would be restored. But, there is absolutely no information given,” said Deepak Sudija, a resident of Vishwahans CHS, Kharghar.
The node is known for its high-rise buildings. Owing to the unexpected outage, the housing societies had to take emergency measures to ensure lifts continued working until electricity was restored.
“I reside in a 30-floor building. Therefore, it is only understandable the kind of concerns residents would have in the absence of lifts. Only one lift was functioning with the help of a generator. I was able to communicate only because the power banks were charged, but by 3 pm I was unsure whether that would survive,” said Sangmeshwar, IT professional and a resident of Sector 35B.
While Sangmeshwar couldn’t attend his office meetings, his immediate neighbours went to Mumbai to their relatives’ house to escape from the uncertainty of when the power would be restored.
Local grocery shop owners expressed concern about their frozen products getting spoiled. “I have not allowed any customer to open the fridge as it has all milk products stored. I could see that most of the ice creams have melted, and I am not sure of the state of the milk pouches,” said Savik Patel, a store owner at Sector 7.
In an official statement, Mamata Pandey, MSEDCL spokesperson, said, “On Wednesday, 11KV feeder line coming from substation at Sectors 27 as well as Sector 35I, Kharghar, failed due to some cable fault. This is a very rare occurrence wherein both the feeder line through which electricity is supplied to the residential areas had developed faults. The repair took some time. Therefore the affected parts were without electricity from 1.50am until 3.45pm.”
-
Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam
PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.
-
Best Bakery case: Accused seeks transfer of trial, claiming witnesses are being tutored
An accused facing trial in the Best Bakery case of Gujarat has urged a city court to transfer the matter to some other additional sessions judge, claiming that the trial court had not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored. Harshad Solanki on Wednesday filed a plea, through lawyer Prakash Salsingekar, in the Mumbai sessions court.
-
Missing in Delhi's urban local bodies: Empowerment at the zonal level
Under both the trifurcated as well as unified corporation, the decentralisation of power at the wards committee level has been found severely lacking, stakeholders say. “If we look at the governance structure, decentralisation is necessary. The JNNURM urban renewal mission had pushed for mandatory 'area sabhas' for local governance. RWA working in various areas need to be linked to ward level or at least zonal level decision-making bodies,Dr Debolina Kundu, a professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairsdu said.
-
Late to school because of monster on road, m’am: Students told to give innovative reasons for being late due to traffic jams in Thane
Traffic snarls in Thane city have impacted the lives of several people. Sometimes, it could be a 'meteorite striking the earth' to be the reason for being late to school and evading punishment. Parents, teachers and school students are among the worst hit due to the constant congestion in Thane. Some schools along Ghodbunder Road have asked students coming from far to stay at home if there are heavy rains and traffic congestion.
-
Delhi police bust racket extorting money through Chinese loan apps
The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly running a racket with two Chinese nationals to extort money from people by using loan applications and sending them their morphed photographs, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav said the accused have been identified as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok Sharma, 24, Avnish, 22 and Kannan, 35.
