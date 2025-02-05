Khichdi scam: HC grants bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted bail to Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary arrested in January 2024 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to migrant labourers and homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mumbai, India. Feb 04, 2025: Suraj Chavan, an aide to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray released from Arthur Road jail. Chavan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case tied to the Mumbai civic body's COVID-19 food distribution contracts. Mumbai, India. Feb 04, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Chavan was granted bail because of his prolonged pre-trial incarceration, with the court observing that keeping him in detention longer would violate his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. “There seems to be no possibility that the trial would be concluded in a reasonable time,” said the single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav. “His further incarceration shall not serve any useful purpose. Rather, it would amount to punishing him before guilt is proved.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader walked out of Arthur Road Jail at 5.30 pm on Tuesday and went to his party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, later in the evening. Speaking to the media after meeting Chavan, Thackeray called him an “example of loyalty”. “We are proud of the Suraj and his family. He faced a lot of pressure but remained a loyal Shiv Sainik. He has shown that all are not traitors and not ready to be sold,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, alleged that the owners of the companies involved in the scam are leaders from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction. “All the companies involved in that matter belong to the leaders who are with deputy CM Eknath Shinde. During his time as urban development minister, Shinde gave all the approvals. So, if someone is guilty, it is Eknath Shinde and action should be taken against him,” said Aaditya.

Chavan was first booked by the Agripada police on September 1, 2023, for allegedly using his political influence to secure khichdi supplying contracts for a company named Force One Multi Services despite it not meeting the eligibility criteria. The company in turn allegedly supplied khichdi at inflated prices, which caused the BMC to lose over ₹6 crore. Chavan, according to the police, received ₹1.35 crore from the proceeds of crime.

The Enforcement Directorate then started investigating the case and registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in October 2023, before arresting Chavan in January 2024. During the investigation, the ED learnt that Force One generated proceeds of crime amounting to ₹3.6 crore, which was partially diverted to Chavan’s personal bank account. The agency alleged that Chavan managed to give the contract to Force One through civic authorities due to his personal relationship with senior political leaders.

The investigation further revealed that other suppliers depended on Force One Multi Services for the preparation, packaging, and transportation of khichdi packets. Additionally, the illegal profits generated via the procedure were allegedly diverted to Chavan’s bank account by showing him as an employee of the firm. After examining his bank accounts, authorities learnt that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader used the funds to purchase residential and agricultural properties.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi and advocate Harshad Bhadbhade, representing Chavan, challenged his arrest, stating that he was not named as an accused in the predicate offence (a crime that is a component of a more complex criminal activity) and was arrested solely based on the statements of other accused that were appended to the charge sheet. Chavan also argued that he was being targeted for political reasons.

On the other hand, special public prosecutor Hitendra Venegonkar, representing the Enforcement Directorate, argued that Chavan was found guilty of receiving the proceeds of the crime in his bank accounts.

After noting Chavan’s full cooperation in the investigation, the court granted bail to Chavan on account of his lengthy incarceration while the case was still under trial. It further noted that the principal allegation that Chavan was in an influential position in the state government at the time of the crime “may have been related in the so-called alleged situation as put forth by the prosecution, but the said situation no longer prevails in the current dispensation”.

With inputs from Swapnasaurabha Kulshreshtha