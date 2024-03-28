Khichdi scam: SS (UBT) LS candidate Amol Kirtikar skips ED summons

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the khichdi scam, did not turn up for questioning on Wednesday. His lawyer communicated his client’s request to the ED, seeking a time of eight weeks to appear for questioning in the case. ED sources said the agency is yet to take a call on the request. HT Image

Kirtikar is the son of senior politician and Lok Sabha member Gajanan Kirtikar, who is with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He was declared as the candidate for the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency a few days ago.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The alleged scam pertains to irregularities in the distribution of khichdi among migrant workers and the homeless by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency wants to probe allegations of Kirtikar helping the vendor secure the contract for khichdi distribution in lieu of several lakh rupees, said ED sources.

Kiritkar, who was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police last September, has denied the allegations. “Though the Enforcement Directorate has initiated action against party candidate from Mumbai North-West, Amol Kirtikar, we will not change the candidate there,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, responding to ED’s summons to Kirtikar.

The ED probe is part of a larger investigation into the BMC’s ₹4,000 crore expenditure on Covid-19 related contracts. The agency recently submitted its chargesheet against Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary perceived to be close to a senior party leader, for his alleged role in the case. It also provisionally attached Chavan’s immovable properties worth ₹88.51 lakh, including a Mumbai residential flat and a Ratnagiri-based agricultural land parcel.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Agripada police station in Mumbai, which in turn was based on the preliminary enquiry conducted by the EOW. ED’s investigation revealed that Chavan had allegedly played a role in obtaining civic work orders in favour of a contracted khichdi vendor, M/s Force One Multi Services, while circumventing the eligibility criteria laid down by the BMC.

For this, Chavan allegedly received ₹1.35 crore out of the generated proceeds of crime acquired by the vendor by supplying khichdi packets of lesser quantity, said ED sources.