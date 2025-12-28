Khopoli murder takes political turn, Tatkare’s close aide in spotlight

MUMBAI: The gory daylight killing of Mangesh Kalokhe, 45, in Khopoli, in Raigad district, is snowballing into a full-blown political controversy. Even as the name of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare was dragged into the matter, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the bereaved family on Saturday. Mangesh Kalokhe, who was attacked and killed on a busy street on Friday morning, was the husband of newly elected Shiv Sena corporator Mansi Kalokhe

Kalokhe, who was attacked and killed on a busy street on Friday morning, was the husband of newly elected Shiv Sena corporator Mansi Kalokhe, who won over her NCP rival in the December 20 municipal council elections.

Seven persons have been arrested for the murder, which police say was premeditated. Also, among those named in the FIR is Sudhakar Ghare, the NCP’s Raigad district president. Local Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve has alleged that Ghare is close to Tatkare and demanded an investigation into Tatkare’s alleged role.

Tatkare, who hails from Raigad district, responded to the allegation, saying, “It is sad that such allegations are being made. I demand that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis constitute a Special Investigation Team for a thorough probe into the murder.”

He also denied that Ghare was connected to the killing, adding that he would refrain from further comment as it could muddy the ongoing investigation.

“Let Thorve do whatever he wants. Ultimately, Thorve’s past record can be seen in his election affidavit, and the same applies to Sudhakar Ghare,” Tatkare remarked.

Meanwhile, Shinde said that political rivalry in Raigad district had never been this intense. Mangesh Kalokhe was the victim of the “politics of revenge”.

Shinde said he would ensure that the accused were booked under the stringent MCOCA and the case would be tried in a fast-track court.