Kokate’s ‘clarifications’ at press con land him in further trouble

MUMBAI: Facing flak over the viral video in which he was seen playing online games on his phone while in the legislative council, agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate remained defiant at a press conference on Tuesday and demanded a probe into the accusation. However, his clarifications only served to kick up a further row, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis snubbing him for the second consecutive day and the BJP advising him to desist from giving any more explanations. To add to his woes, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar released two more video clips to prove that the card game visible on Kokate’s phone was not an advertisement as he had claimed. In a press conference in Nashik, the agriculture minister was offering an explanation of the viral video showing him playing online card game in the assembly (photo: ANI)

At the press conference held in Nashik to clarify his position, Kokate reiterated that it was an advertisement that popped up on his mobile screen, and it took him some time to skip because the handset was new. While doing so, he sought a probe into the matter, saying he had never played rummy in his entire life.

“To play rummy, one has to register one’s mobile number and link one’s bank account,” he said. “I have not spent a single rupee on rummy in my life… I will now write a letter requesting the chief minister, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, council chairman and assembly speaker to conduct a detailed inquiry. If found guilty, I will resign from my position immediately.”

Simultaneously, Kokate demanded another probe into the “conspiracy” against him. “Who shot the video?” he asked. “The person’s CDR (call detail records) and all those involved should be investigated. Let this conspiracy be revealed. I want to know who all are behind this.”

The minister’s claim was challenged by MLA Rohit Pawar by posting two more videos. “To avoid tarnishing the image of the legislature, I had refrained from sharing the videos that contain audio. But since the minister has now talked about going to court, I am compelled to bring the truth before the public court,” (sic) Pawar said in a post on X.

He also asked what kind of advertisement took 42 seconds to skip. “Kokate must show moral responsibility and resign from his ministerial post… Why wait until the next session to resign and make the farmers suffer further?” he further commented.

Demanding Kokate’s ouster from the state cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut commented, “Today is the chief minister’s birthday, and he should give a gift to the people by getting Kokate to resign.”

In his press conference, Kokate referred to his controversial February statement on the government’s one-rupee crop insurance scheme: “Nowadays, even beggars do not accept a single rupee but the government offers crop insurance to farmers for just one rupee.” Elaborating on this, he said, “The point of that statement was that the government takes ₹1 from farmers against insurance. It doesn’t give money to them, so the beggar in this case is the government and not the farmers. But my statement was twisted.”

CM Fadnavis, who had snubbed Kokate on Monday, expressed his unhappiness at the latter’s fresh remarks. “I didn’t hear what he said but if he has said something like this, then it is very wrong,” he said. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, on his part, advised Kokate to not “drag out the subject further” and avoid creating more controversies.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MPs led by Supriya Sule also met union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan to demand Kokate’s removal.