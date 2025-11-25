THANE: The crime branch on Saturday seized 5.5 kg of hashish valued at more than ₹5.05 crore in the illicit markets and arrested a 38-year-old Kolkata resident who was allegedly moving the consignment through the Majiwada area. Considering his frequent visits to Nepal, the police suspect his involvement in a cross-border drug trafficking racket. Kolkata man held with ₹ 5 crore hashish; police suspect cross-border network

According to the crime branch, the man, identified as Shanwar Anwar Ali, was intercepted during a surveillance operation, following a tip-off. After he was found with the contraband, he was arrested and produced before a magistrate’s court, which remanded him in police custody till November 26. Ali’s frequent travel to Nepal has raised suspicions that he might be involved in a cross-border drug trafficking network. The crime branch is now probing the source of the drug and the intended distribution route within Thane.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsinh Jadhav said carrying such a large quantity in the Ghodbunder Road area indicates significant demand for high-end narcotics in the city. “Recent seizures suggest a market for high-end drugs that are expensive and typically afforded by high-income groups,” Jadhav said, adding, “We are actively investigating the network of customers and suppliers involved. All five units of the Thane crime branch and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) are actively tracking drug networks and intensifying actions.”

The police said that Thane’s expanding urban clusters and high-end residential complexes have emerged as target zones for drug peddlers. Officers have also noted an influx of out-of-state suppliers and cited a recent case in Dombivli where ganja cultivation was uncovered inside a housing society.

According to police, patterns of drug consumption vary across localities. High-cost drugs such as mephedrone (MD) are sold in upmarket areas, including Ghodbunder Road and premium Kalyan-Dombivli housing complexes, while cheaper substances like codeine phosphate are prevalent in slum pockets, Bhiwandi and Mumbra.