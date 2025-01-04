Kurla woman kills mother over petty issue

MUMBAI: A Kurla resident allegedly killed her 65-year-old mother by stabbing her multiple times in her abdomen, chest, ribs, and left hand over a petty issue on Thursday evening. Accused Reshma Muzaffar Kazi (HT)

Police said the incident occurred after the victim, Sabira Bano Asghar Shaikh, praised her elder daughter, claiming she financially helped her and took more care of her, which angered her younger daughter, Reshma Muzaffar Kazi. In a fit of rage, she picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother at least 10 times. Incidentally, Reshma herself went to the Chunabhatti police station and reported the murder. The police have registered a murder case against Reshma .The deceased, Sabira Bano, lived with her son in Thane.

According to police, the complainant, Zainabi Naushad Qureshi, 42, elder daughter of the victim lives in Qureshi Nagar in Kurla East. The accused, Reshma, lived at her matrimonial home in Qureshi Nagar, where the incident took place. The sisters used to fight often, and Reshma had even filed a complaint against Zainabi in 2021, at Chunabhatti police station.

Around 6:30 pm on Thursday, Sabira Banu went to Reshma’s house to meet her and ended up getting killed by her own daughter. After she died, Reshma called up her brother Akhtar to inform him about it. He then called up Zainabi, who called the police control room around 8pm. When a police team reached the crime spot, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. They rushed her to the Sion hospital where she was declared dead.

“We have arrested Reshma on the charge of murder. The knife has been recovered. After killing, she came to the police station and narrated the incident,” said police inspector Pravin Patil of Chunabhatti police station.