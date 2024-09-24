Mumbai: ‘Laapataa Ladies’, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s coming-of-age tale of two young brides in rural India separated from their husbands by extenuating circumstances, will be India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, announced the Film Federation of India (FFI) on Monday. Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards

The critically acclaimed film which released this March is produced by Rao’s ex-husband, the actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan, and Jio Studios. The jury chose ‘Laapataa Ladies’ from 29 films across various Indian languages that were submitted, including this year’s Cannes Grand Prix winner, the much-lauded ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ Payal Kapadia’s film had been given a special limited release in Kerala last week to meet the FFI’s eligibility criterion for submission. Some of the other regional films in contention included the Telugu films ‘Hanu-Man’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the Marathi film ‘Gharat Ganpati’; ‘Ullozhukku’ and ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Malayalam, and the Tamil film ‘Thangalaan’. Among the Hindi films submitted for the jury’s consideration were ‘Kill’, ‘Animal’, ‘Chandu Champion’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Maidaan’ and ‘Article 370’.

“I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards,” said Kiran Rao. “Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

The 13-member selection committee chaired by the Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua said Rao’s film perfectly captured the diversity of Indian women who were a “strange mixture of submission and dominance.” It’s a story, the committee said, “that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring change.”

In August Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan had held a special screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for all Supreme Court judges, their families and registry members. The film set in a village in Madhya Pradesh is a dramedy about two young brides who get swapped in the confusion arising from their ‘ghunghats.’ It stars Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, Ravi Kissen and Chaya Kadam.

This will also mark producer Aamir Khan’s second outing to the Academy Awards. His 2001 feature ‘Lagaan’ was shortlisted for the best foreign film but eventually lost to the Bosnian film ‘No Man’s Land’ at the 74th Academy Awards.

Welcoming the news, Aamir Khan said, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapataa Ladies. Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy.”

The choice of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ over Kapadia’s Cannes winner as India’s official entry has created a stir on social media and in certain film circles. The Oscar campaign is a long one, said a Mumbai film producer unwilling to go on record. “The official selection is just the start of the process; and entire PR machinery needs to be activated after that. Aamir Khan has the ability and the tenacity to see this through. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is ultimately an arthouse film.”

Filmmaker and lyricist Varun Grover reflected the ambiguity of many cinephiles when he posted on X: “It was expected that the chaaploos mandali (who can’t even write a citation with any attention to detail or meaning) will never select a film by someone who has questioned their authority. And it’s heart breaking. We rarely get such a strong contender as AWIAL.” Grover, however, also went on to praise Rao’s film as “sensitive, progressive and rooted film”.