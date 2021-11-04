Lab assistant arrested for 11 house burglaries in Raigad

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Raigad has arrested a lab assistant working in Mahad College for 11 housebreaking cases. After his work as lab assistant, the accused would do a recce of the town to find the locked flats and then break into the homes during the day.

The accused, identified as Sanket Anjarlekar (30), was arrested after police sub-inspector, Vikas Chavan of LCB, identified him from the description of the eyewitnesses.

“The accused originally hails from Ratnagiri and our officer, Chavan, who has worked in Ratnagiri before was aware of this accused. When he learnt of the description of the accused from the witnesses, he suspected that it was him and started looking into the details of his location and it was found in Mahad. Thus we arrested him,” police inspector Dayanand Gawade from LCB said.

A diploma holder, he has knowledge in carpentry work as well and could break open the latches easily. “We have recovered 46 tola gold from him and he is currently in police custody,” Gawade said.