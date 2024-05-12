 Labourer cleaning nullah dies after partially demolished structure | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Labourer cleaning nullah dies after partially demolished structure

ByVinay Dalvi
May 12, 2024 06:58 AM IST

The incident occurred on Friday around 3.30pm when Kadam and the other labourers were cleaning a nullah (open drain) at Hanuman Nagar in Parksite

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old labourer from Vikhroli was killed when he was cleaning a nullah after a wall from a nearby partly demolished structure fell on him on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had outsourced the work to a private contractor who hired the deceased Akash Ganpat Kadam.

Akash Ganpat Kadam, 27.
Kadam’s family has alleged negligence from the builder and demanded a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. However, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for now.

The incident occurred on Friday around 3.30pm when Kadam and the other labourers were cleaning a nullah (open drain) at Hanuman Nagar in Parksite. While cleaning the nullah, a ten-foot-high wall of a partly demolished house along the nullah suddenly fell on him. “The other labourers present could not move the wall immediately as it was heavy,” said a police officer. “They were able to move Kadam out of the debris with external help, and the police rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead.”

Kadam’s wife, Asmita, said that her husband used to collect scrap, but as the nullah cleaning work had started, he opted for it as it paid 500 as a daily wage. “I have three children aged seven, five and three to take care of, and he was the only breadwinner of our family. We want an FIR registered against the builder who has taken the adjoining property for re-development and left the work incomplete,” said Asmita, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Vikhroli.

Speaking in favour of Asmita, Sandeep Yeole, a social worker from Vikhroli, said that the police should register a case against the builder, as it was his negligence because of which the labourer died. “The builder had left the structure partly demolished, he should have demolished it completely,” he said.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Labourer cleaning nullah dies after partially demolished structure

