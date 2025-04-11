Labourer dies after construction lift plunges from 12th floor at World Trade Center

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old labourer lost his life late Wednesday night when a temporary construction lift collapsed from the 12th floor at the World Trade Center site in Cuffe Parade. The deceased, identified as Balkrishna Rana, was a native of Odisha and employed by Structural Specialities and Projects Private Limited, the firm responsible for plastering work at the site. According to the Cuffe Parade police, the incident took place around 10.45 pm while Rana was helping clear construction debris. Mumbai, India. 10, 2025: Bimal Rana, a 25-year-old construction labourer, lost his life after a construction lift collapsed from the 12th floor of the World Trade Center in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 10, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“A temporary lift had been installed at the site for transporting materials. On Wednesday night, Rana and two others used it to reach the 12th floor. After the other two disembarked and began loading debris, the structure gave way under the weight and plunged down with Rana still inside,” a police official said.

Rana was rushed to St George’s Hospital, located approximately 16 minutes away, but was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations indicate the lift may have been of substandard quality. “Even though it wasn’t fully loaded, the lift appears to have buckled under the weight. We suspect poor equipment and negligence on the part of the contractor,” the officer added.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. Police said they are in the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the contractor. Speaking to reporters, an officer noted the family’s distress. “Rana was the eldest son and the sole breadwinner. His younger brother is mentally unwell. The contractor is currently providing assistance to the family, who plan to take his body back to Odisha.”