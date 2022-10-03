Labourer gets 1-year jail term for sexually harassing schoolgirl in Malabar Hill

Mumbai: Five months after a 25-year-old labourer was arrested for harassing a school girl headed for tuition classes in Malabar Hill, a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court last week sentenced him to a year’s imprisonment.

The special court disapproved the act of the accused of holding the hand of the minor girl and following her, observing that, “This (the prison term handed down to the labourer) will give a message to young men that they could not even hold the hand of a girl for any reasons, against her will.”

As per the case registered with the Malabar hill police station, the incident took place on the evening of February 5 this year. The 16-year-old girl was waiting for the bus at the Sheetal Baug bus stop. She said suddenly a man came and caught her hand and came close to her and mumbled that since her hand had been touched it had to be cut and also that he wanted to sleep with her.

The girl pushed him and rushed for help from a local vendor. The vendor along with the security guard of a nearby building allowed the girl to enter the building compound, as the accused was still following her and let her stay inside till her parents arrived. Meanwhile, police were also informed and a police team came and arrested the accused.

Accepting the evidence adduced by the prosecution against the 25-year-old, the court concluded that the accused had held the hand of the girl with sexual intent, which was clear from his conduct and the words that he uttered after holding the school girl’s hand and therefore held him guilty under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The accused on the other hand had sought leniency, claiming that he had come to Mumbai in search of work, but was tense as he wasn’t able to find any work. He also claimed that it was his first offence.

The court sentenced him to a year’s imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him. “The accused must realise that the crime has created a dent in his life and also concavity in the social fabric. He has realised that such an act has brought him to jail,” said the court, adding that the punishment will prevent him from touching and following an unknown girl in future.

