Labourer suffers brain haemorrhage after brick falls on head from 3rd-floor building

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old labourer sustained serious injuries to his head after a brick fell from the third floor of an under-construction building in the Tilak Nagar area and hit his head. The victim is currently recuperating in a hospital and sustained a brain haemorrhage, confirmed the doctors. HT Image

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6pm when the labourers were on their way home after finishing their work for the day and had removed all their safety gear, including their helmets.

According to eyewitnesses, a brick kept on the third-floor window fell when the labourers were walking on the parapet, leaving the victim, Sanbar Alam, unconscious. “Blood started oozing out of his head and that’s when he was rushed to the hospital,” said an eyewitness.

The complainant in the case, Qasim Jamaluddin, 36, who is a native of Bihar and came to Mumbai a few years ago, works as a labourer and lives in Panvel along with his friend Akram, three others Sanbar Alam, 22, his brother Tanveer Alam and his cousin Anjar Alam. They are from the same village as their native place in Bihar.

After the brick fall incident, when other labourers looked up, they found the bricks were piled up on the window on the third floor of the building and one had fallen and fell on Alam’s head.

He was rushed to the hospital in Chembur and the doctor on duty examined Alam and started treatment. After an hour the doctor informed that Alam had a brain haemorrhage and required surgery. “The site supervisor Injar Tafezul Alam, 23, had placed the bricks on the third-floor window. He could have kept it at another safe place, looking for safety reasons, but he carelessly placed the bricks on the border of the window and created danger in other’s lives,” said a police officer.

The Tilak Nagar police were informed about the incident and a police team visited the site and conducted Panchnama. The case has been registered against the site supervisor under section 125 (endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 125 (b) (where grievous hurt is caused, shall be punished with imprisonment) of the BNS.