A Lamborghini car erupted in flames at the entrance of the Coastal Road in Tardeo on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 10.30pm and the car was moved to one side of the road to ensure traffic was not disrupted, said traffic police officials. The fire was doused by fire brigade officials within minutes. Lamborghini goes up in flames

“It was a minor fire and traffic was not affected,” said a traffic control room officer. The car had a Gujarat license plate although it is not known who was driving it, said sources.

The incident was flagged by industrialist and automobile enthusiast Gautam Singhania, who posted a video of the car in flames on social media.