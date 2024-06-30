Landslide-affected Irshalwadi families to receive new homes in July

PANVEL: Families affected by last year’s landslide in Irshalwadi, which claimed several lives and displaced many tribals, are set to receive safer and higher-quality shelter. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced that the new houses, complete with essential civic amenities, will be handed over in July. HT Image

The families’ relocation from their temporary container homes to the newly constructed houses in Nanivali village near Chowk is expected next month after the code of conduct extended due to MLC elections ends.

The landslide, which occurred on July 19 last year amid heavy rainfall, resulted in the loss of 29 lives, with at least 87 individuals buried in the rubble. The hamlet, housing 228 tribals in the Raigad district, was completely destroyed.

Following the calamity, the state government temporarily relocated 44 tribal families to containers in Chowk village. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged to provide them with safer housing, directing the Raigad collector to commence the rehabilitation process.

A 2.6-hectare plot in Nanivali village was allocated for the rehabilitation project, with CIDCO tasked with construction. Tenders for 44 houses, each costing ₹25 lakh, were issued in September last year, leading to the initiation of the ₹30 crore project.

“We will hand over the completed project to the Raigad collector in the first half of July. The tribals should get possession of their houses in the same month,” said a CIDCO official. “The project not only includes houses but also amenities such as a primary school, Anganwadi, community centre, garden, playground, primary health center, water, electricity, and roads, among others.”

He added, “Since the land is at a bit of a height, all precautions have been taken to prevent any untoward incident in the future. The plot has been secured with an RCC boundary.”

Sunil Pardi, whose family of six survived as they had gone to Murbad to visit his in-laws, said they lost everything in the disaster. “Our house, relatives, and friends were suddenly gone. We’ve had to start anew and faced a tough year living in a container as there was little other option. We have been told we will be shifted to our new houses by July 10, and that is a huge relief.”

The 25-year-old, who works as a security guard, added, “The new colony will have facilities for the family, including schools for our children, which will help us lead a better life. Most importantly, there will be no danger to our lives, especially during the monsoon, which was a regular threat earlier.”

Kamalu Changu Pardi, 61, who lost five family members, including one of his two sons in the disaster, said, “We are somehow managing with what little is left of our family. The compensation we received was not as promised. No jobs have been provided either.”

He added, “We face many financial problems as my only surviving son takes on any daily wage work he can find. Hopefully, the promised amenities at the new houses will be good, and at least the next generation will have a better life.”