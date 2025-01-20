MUMBAI: Thousands of people participated in the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ march at Sambhaji Nagar to protest the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani. Large turnout at ‘Jan Aakrosh’ march to protest Beed murder

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil alleged that NCP minister Dhananjay Munde is bringing caste politics into a serious crime like murder and his gangs have been organising protests in support of Walmik Karad, the alleged mastermind of the Deshmukh murder case. “We will have to fight against such politics and finish these gangs,” said Jarange-Patil.

Thousands cutting across castes, communities and parties participated in the march from Kranti Chowk to the office of divisional commissioner. It concluded in the form of a rally. Slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay and Somnath Suryawanshi’s brother Premnath also participated.

Jarange-Patil said they will all have to work to end the dominion of the gangs of Munde’s beneficiaries. “Munde has nurtured the gangs and now they are protesting against police action on accused Walmik Karad. Maharashtra has never seen such communal politics to protect a criminal. We will have to fight against it,” he said.

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, “The huge gathering of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits is a symbol of unity against injustice. It’s not about just one Karad; this government has nurtured so many Karads across the state. These Karads do not have any fear of the government and police due to political protection.”

Anandraj Ambedkar of Republic Sena said Mahayuti government’s arrogance has come to the fore in the handling of the Somnath Suryavanshi and Santosh Deshmukh cases.