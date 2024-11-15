Menu Explore
Law firm gets bomb threats

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 16, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Mumbai police declared bomb threat hoaxes after JFA Law Firm received false emails. No explosives found; investigation ongoing to trace the sender.

MUMBAI: Two hoax e-mails allegedly claiming that bombs have been kept at their offices in Lower Parel and Fort were received by a city-based law firm which alerted the Mumbai police. The police checked both the offices, and on finding nothing suspicious, declared the bomb threat as a hoax and started searching for the sender.

Law firm gets bomb threats
Law firm gets bomb threats

On Thursday, JFA Law Firm, which is affiliated to J Sagar Associates, a leading national law firm, and has offices in Kamala Mills and Ballard Estate received emails from a person identified as Farzan Ahmed claiming that bombs were planted in both their offices.

The law firm immediately alerted the Mumbai Police control room. “The control room informed the N M Joshi Marg and the M R A Marg police stations which carried out searches at both the offices of the firm as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and found nothing suspicious,” said a police officer.

He added that they are tracing the accused who had mailed from Microsoft Outlook email. The Lower Parel office received the first mail and the Ballard Estate office the second. The police have started the process to register an offence in the matter.

