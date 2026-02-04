MUMBAI: A partner with a law firm has been booked for sexual harassment of his eight-year-old daughter, after his author-wife lodged a complaint with the police. The accused faces charges under the BNS as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Law partner booked for sexually harassing eight-year-old daughter

“The family has two daughters – an eight-year-old and a five-year-old. While the wife is a writer and lives in Central Mumbai, the husband recently moved to South Mumbai,” said a police officer, indicating that the family is wealthy.

Police said the alleged crime took place from April, 2020 to November 2025, according to the 45-year-old mother of the victim. This was the second marriage for both husband and wife, and they have been married more than a decade.

“During the COVID 19 pandemic, the child’s mother had to isolate, to protect the rest of the family. It was during this time that the father began sexually harassing his daughter, said the police officer. It is alleged the he showed her inappropriate pictures in a notebook and inappropriately touched her, police added.

Police have registered offences under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, (BNS), including physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, for sexual harassment and sexual assault. The investigation is in the preliminary stage.