NAVI MUMBAI: A 28-year-old lawyer was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper truck loaded with rice near Vardhman Jewellers in Sector 12, Kharghar, around 5pm on Monday. Lawyer, 28, run over by dumper truck in Kharghar; driver held

The victim, Mahesh Ashok Lohar, was riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider, Shubham, who witnessed the crash. Police said Lohar was returning home when the dumper allegedly ran over him.

“He was an advocate and was on his way back home. He was soon to get married,” a local corporator Leena Garad who confirmed said.

According to eyewitnesses, Lohar’s motorcycle entered the dumper’s blind spot, leaving the driver with little time to react. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident but was later traced and arrested by the police.

The mangled motorcycle was found by the roadside, and a large crowd gathered within minutes, leading to a tense situation. Matters escalated after Lohar’s family arrived at the spot. Grieving relatives, supported by local residents, refused to allow the body to be moved and staged a protest.

“Police arrived almost an hour later. The public was agitated and demanded that the panchnama be conducted immediately,” Garad said.

The protest triggered heavy traffic congestion in the area, following which Riot Control Police were deployed to restore order.

An FIR is being registered in the case, and further investigation is underway, police said.