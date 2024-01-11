close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Lawyers boycott court, demand protection bill from state

Lawyers boycott court, demand protection bill from state

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Lawyers in Mumbai protest and demand a lawyer protection bill after a lawyer was kidnapped by clients outside a court. The police have arrested the perpetrators.

Mumbai: A day after a lawyer was kidnapped outside the Borivali magistrate court by his clients, the lawyers protested on Wednesday, demanding a lawyer protection bill for their security from the Maharashtra government. The lawyers did not appear for any remand application throughout the court.

On Tuesday at 6.30pm, a 38-year-old lawyer was kidnapped by two women in an autorickshaw and took him to Charkop, where the women and three men confined him in a room and beat him up.

They demanded 10,000 from him, which he had taken from them to make their ration cards.

The Borivali police rescued the lawyer at 9pm on Tuesday and arrested the five accused.

