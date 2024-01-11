Lawyers boycott court, demand protection bill from state
Lawyers in Mumbai protest and demand a lawyer protection bill after a lawyer was kidnapped by clients outside a court. The police have arrested the perpetrators.
Mumbai: A day after a lawyer was kidnapped outside the Borivali magistrate court by his clients, the lawyers protested on Wednesday, demanding a lawyer protection bill for their security from the Maharashtra government. The lawyers did not appear for any remand application throughout the court.
On Tuesday at 6.30pm, a 38-year-old lawyer was kidnapped by two women in an autorickshaw and took him to Charkop, where the women and three men confined him in a room and beat him up.
They demanded ₹10,000 from him, which he had taken from them to make their ration cards.
The Borivali police rescued the lawyer at 9pm on Tuesday and arrested the five accused.
