Legislature strikes down no-confidence motion notice moved against speaker

Mumbai: The state legislature on Monday struck down the notice of the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition members on December 29 against legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. It cited the rule that a confidence or no-confidence motion cannot be moved against the speaker until one year after the last confidence or no-confidence motion. Mumbai, Feb 08 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar with State Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde attends the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the Budget Session which will be held from 27th February to 25th March, in Mumbai on Wednesday. State budget 2023-24 is to be presented on 9th March. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)

The state assembly had unanimously passed a confidence motion moved by the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 4 last year.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and other members, on December 29, the penultimate day of the winter session moved a no-confidence motion against Narwekar for his alleged bias towards the opposition. The MLAs in their notice had said that the speaker has lost confidence and that action be taken against him as per article 179 of the constitution. Any such notice needs to be considered by the speaker after 14 days when the house is in session. Reminding it, Patole raised the issue in the assembly on Monday day one of the budget session, seeking the speaker’s response.

Narwekar informed the house that the state legislature has taken a decision on it and the members have been apprised about it. In a letter sent to the members, the state legislature has said that after taking the confidence motion passed on July 4 and the no-confidence motion notice given by a few opposition members on July 3, the fresh notice given by the opposition has been struck down. Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party MLAs, including Sangram Thopte, Jaysing Rajput, and Sangram Jagtap submitted a letter, on July 3, expressing their no confidence in Narwekar and seeking his removal from the post.

“No-confidence motion cannot be moved against the speaker or deputy speaker until one year after the last such motion passed in the house according to rule 109 of the state legislature. In the light of the last confidence motion passed on July 4 and the no-confidence notice given on July 3 (by the opposition) no fresh notice can be admitted,” the letter given by the state legislature has stated.

Patole stated, “The notice moved by opposition members on July 3 was not one for no-confidence motion and should not be treated as one.”

