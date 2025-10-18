Lights, festive vibe missing at Lokhandwala market this year

Mumbai: Every year, as Diwali approaches, the Lokhandwala market in Andheri comes alive with bright lights decking up all shop fronts, junctions, street corners and even narrow lanes, and people flocking from all parts of the city to see the decorations. But this year, the market wears a deserted look, with only a few shops installing lights, largely restricted to their own premises.

“Barring 2006 and the 2020, this is the first time in 20 years that no lights have been put up in the market,” said Dhaval Shah, co-founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA).

The break in tradition, Shah said based on what shopkeepers had told him, was due to diminishing profits, growing competition from online retailers, and lack of contributions from shopkeepers. Some traders and patrons also claimed the lights were foregone this year to commemorate Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation in May targeting terror bases in Pakistan.

“The beauty is gone,” said a disheartened Dr Ankesh Saheta, who has his clinic in the area. “The lights were a sign of Diwali and everything it brought along such as friends, family, food and fun. Now, the place has turned into a den of commercialisation.”

The Lokhandwala market is a hub for an assortment of items – spanning clothes, electronics, jewelry, medicines, games, beauty parlors, tailors and restaurants. “It is a complete shopping destination,” said Shah.

The task of installing lights in the market would typically start after Dussehra every year and go on for a whole week, Shah said.

“People would come here from far away to see the lights, and end up spending at least ₹4,000-5,000 easily,” he said.

In his post on the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association’s social media page, Shah said the Lokhandwala Vyapari Mandal, which manages the market, had informed him that no lights would be installed this year due to diminishing profits and competition from online shopping.

But Raichand Jain, president of the Mandal, said lights were foregone this year to mark Operation Sindoor. “The lights will be back next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, a LOCA member wondered why the Mandal did not seek sponsorships this year to install lights, particularly from builders executing redevelopment projects in the city, which they used to do in the past.

“The lack of lights and festive vibe will further damage shopkeepers’ profits,” the member said, suspecting some mismanagement.

However, many social media users listed the downsides of shopping at the Lokhandwala market. Steep costs, lack of footpaths, chaotic parking, the proximity of Dussehra to Diwali had made them gravitate towards online shopping or other avenues, they said.