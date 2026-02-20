Lilavati trustee seeks PMO intervention to stall coup

Mumbai: Prashant Mehta, permanent trustee of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) which runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra, on Thursday wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), accusing fellow permanent trustee Rajesh Mehta, the hospital’s former executive director and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others of engineering a coup to destabilise the hospital and siphoning trust funds worth ₹100 crore. Lilavati Hospital (HT Photo)

In the latest fallout between the trustees of the LKMMT, permanent trustees Prashant and Rajiv Mehta have accused their brother Rajesh Mehta, Singh and five former employees of the hospital of siphoning funds, forgery, criminal intimidation and offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Singh had earlier denied the allegations levelled by Prashant and Rajiv Mehta, and said that he was being targeted only because he had flagged malpractices in the hospital before he was removed as executive director earlier this month.

In his 16-page letter to the PMO, Prashant Mehta said he was constrained to approach the highest constitutional authorities in the country because there was “a serious and alarming pattern of criminal conduct” by Rajesh Mehta, Singh, and others allegedly trying to destabilise a major public charitable healthcare institution. Unlawful interference by the accused could potentially bring the hospital to a standstill, he said.

Prashant and Rajiv Mehta had accused Rajesh Mehta and Singh of forging the minutes of a board meeting held in July 2024, with the intention of usurping control of the LKMMT. Prashant Mehta also stated the same in his complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone IX, on February 6.

Meanwhile, Singh, a retired IPS officer, has challenged his removal from the hospital before the Charity Commissioner. Singh was removed from his position of executive director on February 5, hours after he filed a criminal complaint at the Bandra police station alleging malpractices in LKMMT, and accusing Rajiv and Prashant Mehta of committing illegal acts.

Singh had also addressed an email to the chairperson of LKMMT, Charu Mehta, on February 2 flagging concerns about the trust’s affairs. Singh claimed he was compelled to file the complaint after the trust took no action based on concerns he had raised.