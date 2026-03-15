Liquefied Petroleum Gas has now turned into ‘LaPata Gas’, says Yadav

MUMBAI: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said prime minister Narendra Modi squandered the opportunity to become a “Vishwaguru” by failing to help stop the war in West Asia. Instead, his government has left people struggling with a shortage of LPG, or cooking gas. Mumbai, India - March 14, 2026: Abu Asim Azmi, Akhilesh Yadav and Sanjay Raut, shares light moment during the Iftaar Party at Islam Gymkhanna, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

He said the controversy over namaz being offered by the Muslim community during Ramadan in Uttar Pradesh is an attempt to divert attention from a governance failure and the LPG shortage.

Yadav also criticised BJP-led Maharashtra government over its bill to halt religious conversion.

Yadav was in Mumbai on Saturday for his initiative titled “Vision India”, aimed at promoting youth-driven, inclusive development and presenting a progressive alternative to the ruling BJP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

“We were expected to stand against the war. So many people are losing their lives and several regions have been completely devastated. If PM Modi had made efforts to stop the war, he could have emerged as a Vishwaguru,” said the Samajwadi Party chief.

He said the war has impacted life even in India. “Businesses dependent on LPG, such as hotels, restaurants and others have been badly impacted. Liquefied Petroleum Gas has now turned into ‘LaPata Gas’ as it is not available. The common people are clearly suffering because of this shortage,” he remarked.

On the namaz row in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said those who fail to work for the welfare of the people often try to draw them into a religious divide. “Those who are unable to work, who cannot provide jobs to people, and who are unable to ensure the availability of LPG are now trying to divert people’s attention.”

Yadav, who attended an iftar party organized by his party’s Maharashtra unit, also commented on Maharashtra’s proposed anti-conversion law. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot claim to be secular as it has been contesting elections on religious grounds. “I have said this before as well, that the Bharatiya Janata Party contests elections on religious issues. That is their main agenda, so it is difficult for them to call themselves secular.”