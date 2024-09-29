Literary treasure of Maharashtra’s ‘Master of Logic’ released

Mumbai: If you’ve ever wondered why the state Secretariat in Maharashtra is called ‘Mantralaya’, look no further. The word, coined along with the Marathi names of all government positions in the state, in the 1980s, is the legacy of scholar, litterateur, social reformer and Sanskritist, Tarkateertha (Master of Logic) Laxmanshastri Joshi. Now, three decades after his death, his vast literary contributions have been compiled into an 18-volume collection. Laxmanshastri Joshi was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his excellence in literature and education by then president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Titled ‘Tarkteerth Laxmanshastri Joshi Samagra Vangmay’ (Holistic literature of Tarkteerth Laxmanshastri Joshi), this treasure trove of knowledge is now accessible to Marathi scholars, students and the literary community. It will soon be made available in English, Kannada and other Indian languages. It took 75-year-old Sunil Kumar Lavate, senior researcher and teacher, five years to put the volumes together. On September 25, the collection was formally released in the presence of Maharashtra’s Minister of Marathi Language, Deepak Kesarkar.

On the significance of the project, Lavate told Hindustan Times that Joshi, the first president of the Marathi Encyclopaedia Committee, was a towering figure in Maharashtra’s intellectual and cultural landscape. “His work in Oriental studies and significant contributions to Indian literature laid the foundation for Marathi encyclopaedic literature.”

Joshi was born in 1901 in Pimpalner village, Dhule district. He left home at age 14 to study to become a priest. He finally settled in Wai, a historic temple town on the banks of the Krishna River.

Lavate said that Joshi was very eclectic and his scholarship covered a broad range of subjects, including ancient Indian texts. “He is known for promoting progressive ideas and literacy, and he travelled across rural Maharashtra to enlighten the masses.”

Beyond his academic pursuits, Joshi was a prominent social reformer. He was one of the earliest advocates of temple entry rights for the Harijan community. Along with other social reformers, he opened the door of the Sorti Somnath temple at Somnath, despite huge opposition from the priests.

Lavate further added, “We have selected his social thoughts, which were ahead of his time. He was a strong supporter of inter-caste marriage. For instance, Mahatma Gandhi consulted Joshi on his son Devdas’ marriage to Lakshmi, daughter of C Rajagopalachari. Despite opposition from orthodox Brahmin priests, Joshi performed the wedding ceremony, asserting that such marriages were not against Hindu dharma. Lavate said, “This incident changed the mindset of Gandhi too. Joshi is one of those individuals, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who inspired Gandhi to become a socialist rather than a politician.”

The encyclopaedia includes Joshi’s works on his commitment to social justice and equality. It presents his thoughts on his opposition to child marriage, and his advocacy of the educational rights of marginalised communities. Although a scholar of the Vedas, he challenged inhumane interpretations and outdated practices embedded in religious texts.

Lavate said that Joshi played an active role in India’s independence movement. “He was even imprisoned twice. During his incarceration, he gained the reputation as a scholar of Hindu dharma and learned English under the guidance of social reformer Vinobha Bhave.”

Joshi’s contributions extended well beyond literature. In 1951, he wrote a treatise titled ‘Vaidik Sankriticha Vikas’ (Development of Vedic Civilisation) based on lectures delivered at the University of Pune, where he analysed the evolution of Vedic culture and its influence on modern India. This work earned him a Sahitya Akademi Award in 1955.

Joshi also presided over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in 1954 and served as the first president of the Maharashtra’s State Board of Literature and Culture. Under his leadership, the ‘Vishwakosh’, a 20-volume Marathi encyclopaedia, was compiled, alongside ‘Dharmakosha’, a transliteration of ancient Vedic hymns into Marathi.

Lavate said that in 1960, Joshi was offered a Cabinet berth or a seat in the Rajya Sabha but he chose to serve the language instead. Remarkably, Joshi translated the Indian Constitution into Sanskrit within three months.

During the release event, Kesarkar said, “With efforts like these, the legacy of Tarkateertha Laxmanshastri Joshi and his dedication to the Marathi language will continue to inspire and shape the literary and cultural landscape of Maharashtra for generations to come.”

Throughout his life, Joshi received numerous prestigious awards. These included the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, India’s highest recognition for lifetime achievement in literature. In 1992, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour for exceptional service to the nation. Joshi died at age 94, in Wai, in 1994.