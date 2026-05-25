Thane: A 23-year-old man allegedly murdered his live-in partner after a violent argument at their home in Ambivli’s Baneli area on Sunday morning. The accused, Satish Waghe, allegedly attacked 22-year-old Sarika with a television set and a metal vessel before she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Live-in partner beaten to death in Kalyan; man arrested

The couple had reportedly been living together for more than two years in a chawl where both their families also reside. According to police, frequent fights had broken out between them as Waghe allegedly doubted Sarika’s fidelity and often assaulted her.

Officials said Sarika had left the house on Friday after an argument. However, Waghe allegedly apologised and assured her he would not hit her again, prompting her to return on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the couple allegedly got into another argument, following which Waghe allegedly attacked her with a television set and repeatedly struck her on the head with a metal vessel.

Hearing her screams, relatives and neighbours rushed to the room and took the injured Sarika to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police have arrested Waghe on murder charges and sent the body of the victim for postmortem examination.