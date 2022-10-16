Lives in danger on Mumbai’s lifeline

Considered the lifeline of Mumbai, suburban trains also end up taking lives of Mumbaikars. From January to September 725 people were injured and 487 died after falling from the train, leading to a 54 per cent increase in incidents of commuter deaths and a 64 per cent rise in injuries. Last year 442 commuters were injured, while 277 fell to their death in the same period. These figures include accidents on both Central and Western Railway.

On the other hand, a report prepared by the Commissioner of Police (Railways) indicates a 27 per cent decrease in deaths caused due to trespassing on railway tracks this year. From 1114 deaths and 176 injured in 2021 the figures have come down to 848 deaths and 148 injured while crossing the tracks.

In 2021, most incidents of crossing tracks were reported from Kurla, Thane, Kalyan and Borivili. This year, however, the number of such accidents were mostly noted near Thane and Borivili stations.

Western Railway’s chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar said, “In the year 2020-21 we built 2188 meters of boundary wall along the tracks and are identifying more locations where similar walls may be required. Measures taken to control incidents of trespassing include building of foot-over-bridges, lifts, escalators and regular awareness drives by RPF.”

Meanwhile, the number of commuters in both CR and WR have not reached pre-pandemic levels -- an average of 79 lakh passengers were ferried in 2019. Despite an increase in the number of services, the number has dropped to around 60 lakhs since January 2022, and has lately remained stagnant.

According to a senior Western Railway officer, “Such incidents are not necessarily due to overcrowding always, but can also occur while boarding or alighting from a moving train. Hence, we have been making regular announcements at stations warning the passengers about the same.”

Sameer Zaveri, railway activist, said, “Since SC coaches were introduced, many people switched from travelling by cars to trains. This has also led to overcrowding on both WR and CR. Some existing first-class coaches can be converted to second class to accommodate more commuters.”

Commuter associations put it down to a post-pandemic effect. “Since footfalls have increased, number of accidents have also gone up. Building boundary walls have helped arrest the number of deaths by crossing tracks,” said Kamlesh Shah, member of Bhartiya Rail Pravasi and Welfare Association.