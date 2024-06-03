LLB student dies by suicide in south Mumbai

A 27-year-old female student pursuing a LLB course from a private institute in Sonipat in Haryana allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Mumbai early on Monday, police said. was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. (Representative Image)

Police said the deceased, daughter of a bureaucrat couple, was allegedly experiencing anxiety over her academic performance and she left a suicide note in which she stated that no one should be blamed for her death.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We have found a suicide note in which she has stated nobody should be blamed for her death. It seems from prima facie investigations she was studying in Sonipat, Haryana and was in anxiety over performance in academics,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The woman had recently arrived at her home from Haryana and the incident occurred at around 4am. “She was rushed to G T Hospital where she was declared dead,” said the officer.

Her profile on social media handles suggested that she pursued job in marketing in the past and joined LLB after taking a mid-career break.

An accidental death report (ADR) is reported in the matter and police are recording further statements and investigating the matter. The postmortem was done at G T Hospital and the last rites will be carried out soon as the family is waiting for her sisters to come from another city.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290