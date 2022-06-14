Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Logistics firm director arrested for duping shopping company of 10.42 crore
mumbai news

Logistics firm director arrested for duping shopping company of 10.42 crore

One of the directors of a logistics firm has been arrested for allegedly duping Shop CJ, a 24–hour home shopping channel broadcast in India, to the tune of 10
Image for representation
Image for representation
Published on Jun 14, 2022 09:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

One of the directors of a logistics firm has been arrested for allegedly duping Shop CJ, a 24–hour home shopping channel broadcast in India, to the tune of 10.42 crore.

Police suspect the accused director had used the money to build ‘Mango Tree Resort’ at Kankavli and buy a 10-acre agricultural plot at Vaibhavwadi, both in Sindhudurg district, and to purchase a flat at Nagla Park, Kolhapur.

Bhagwan Joshi, an employee of Shop CJ Network Private Limited, in his police complaint had said that his company advertised products on Home Shopping TV channel and shopping websites.

The company had hired Tanvi Express Logistics Private Limited to deliver the products to its customers and collect money, it said.

“Between April 2015 and August 2016, the company had collected 10.42 crore against the 37,745 ‘cash on delivery’ orders. But instead of depositing the money in the complainant company’s bank account, the firm kept it with itself,” the complaint said.

A case was registered at DB Marg police station in 2019. Later, it was transferred to the economic offences wing (EOW).

EOW officials on June 10 arrested Sandeep Vishnu Mohite, one of the directors of Tanvi Express Logistics Private Limited.

Mohite has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. A court on Monday remanded him in the EOW’s custody till June 15.

Police are looking for three more directors of the firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

  • Thane City Police's cyber cell DCP Sunil Lokhande said that the hacking of the website took place at around 4am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored

    The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.

  • Both Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in judicial custody in money laundering cases. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report

    The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.

  • He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. (Picture for representation)

    Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet

    He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out