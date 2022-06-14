Logistics firm director arrested for duping shopping company of ₹10.42 crore
One of the directors of a logistics firm has been arrested for allegedly duping Shop CJ, a 24–hour home shopping channel broadcast in India, to the tune of ₹10.42 crore.
Police suspect the accused director had used the money to build ‘Mango Tree Resort’ at Kankavli and buy a 10-acre agricultural plot at Vaibhavwadi, both in Sindhudurg district, and to purchase a flat at Nagla Park, Kolhapur.
Bhagwan Joshi, an employee of Shop CJ Network Private Limited, in his police complaint had said that his company advertised products on Home Shopping TV channel and shopping websites.
The company had hired Tanvi Express Logistics Private Limited to deliver the products to its customers and collect money, it said.
“Between April 2015 and August 2016, the company had collected ₹10.42 crore against the 37,745 ‘cash on delivery’ orders. But instead of depositing the money in the complainant company’s bank account, the firm kept it with itself,” the complaint said.
A case was registered at DB Marg police station in 2019. Later, it was transferred to the economic offences wing (EOW).
EOW officials on June 10 arrested Sandeep Vishnu Mohite, one of the directors of Tanvi Express Logistics Private Limited.
Mohite has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. A court on Monday remanded him in the EOW’s custody till June 15.
Police are looking for three more directors of the firm.
