“Lok sabha election victory will be followed by MLC election victory” - Anil Parab

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state cabinet minister Anil Parab on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections from the Mumbai Graduate Constituency. Accompanying him at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office in Belapur was party leader JM Abhyankar, who also filed his nomination papers for the Mumbai Teachers constituency. Navi Mumbai, India - June 3, 2024:Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate ABHYANKAR along with his supporters fill his nomination for Konkan Division Teachers & Mumbai Graduatrs election at Kokan Bhavan CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The biennial elections for the four MLC constituencies in Mumbai will be held on June 26, with counting of votes taking place on July 1.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In a display of strength, Parab and Abhyankar were joined by numerous party leaders, workers, and leaders from the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Arvind Sawant, PWP (Peasants and Workers Party of India) leader Jayant Patil, former MLC Balaram Patil, and PWP Panvel leader Pritam Mhatre.

A three-time MLC (2004, 2012 and 2018), Parab, who was the transport minister in the MVA government, is contesting the election from the Mumbai Graduate Constituency for the first time. Speaking to the media, he said, “With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, and with the strong presence of party workers and MVA leaders, I have filed my nomination today. I am confident that with Balasaheb’s blessings, the guidance of Uddhav Thackeray, and the hard work of party workers, I will win the election by an overwhelming margin.”

When asked about his opponents, Parab said, “I don’t know who the opponents are. I only know the strength of my Shiv Sainiks and the fact that this constituency has been a traditional stronghold of my party. I don’t take into account who will contest against me. I am contesting the election on mine and my party’s strength.”

Addressing the potential impact of Lok Sabha election results on the MLC polls, he said, “Lok Sabha election is a general election, while this election is of registered voters. Shiv Sena has registered a large number of these voters, and hence there is no link between the two elections. However, we will win tomorrow and, hence, it will be happiness multiplied for the next election.”

Abhyankar, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said, “Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence in me and declared my candidature. For the last two years, we have been taking up several issues of teachers and made efforts to resolve several problems for over 16 years. The teachers know who is fighting for their day-to-day issues.”

He added, “The teachers also understand the candidate who has worked on various posts from a teacher to education director, one who understands how policies are framed.”