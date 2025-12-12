Lokayukta Bill cleared, CM can be probed under new law

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed by both houses of the state legislature on Thursday, after incorporating three minor amendments suggested by the central government. Nagpur, Dec 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cuts a ribbon during the inauguration of the 'Departmental Office of Food and Drug Administration', in Nagpur on Thursday. Minister Narhari Zirwal also present. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra X)

The new legislation, which empowers an anti-corruption ombudsman to act against the chief minister, ministers and public servants on corruption charges, will take effect after it is approved by the governor.

Introducing the Bill in the assembly on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the centre had recommended three modifications to the Lokayukta Bill, 2022, originally passed in the assembly in December 2022 and in the council in December 2023.

These changes include: updating the names of three criminal laws recently renamed by the centre; revising the appointment provisions to ensure that the incumbent Lokayukta continues until a successor is appointed; and bringing state-appointed officers in statutory bodies such as MahaRera under the purview of the Lokayukta.

The Bill mandates a two-thirds majority in the assembly to initiate an inquiry against the chief minister, thereby strengthening transparency. The legislation replaces the old 1971 Act with a more robust framework to check corruption in public office.

Fadnavis said the second amendment to the Bill was to update the names of three criminal laws – IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act – renamed with amendments by the central government last year.

The third amendment relates to the scope of action against officers and heads of authorities such as MahaRera. “There was confusion on whether the Maharashtra Lokayukta has jurisdiction over such entities, which have come into force under central laws. Since the appointments of these authorities are made by the state government, we have brought them under the purview of the Lokayukta through an amendment,” Fadnavis said.

The Bill brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the Lokayukta’s

purview in corruption investigations. It mandates a two-thirds vote in the assembly

for an investigation into a chief minister, and the governor’s approval for ministers. An investigation against IAS officers requires the chief minister’s approval and chief secretary’s view.

The Bill also establishes an anti-corruption ombudsman with a chairperson who can be a former Supreme Court or a high court judge, one chairperson and four members. It empowers the Lokayukta to order investigations and refer cases to special courts for speedy trials, making Maharashtra the first state with such broad powers.