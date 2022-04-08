Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. However, he may not officially join the party owing to the anti-defection law.
Bhuyar was recently expelled from the party following complaints from the members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a farmers’ outfit headed by Shetti.
Meanwhile, Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
“Bhuyar has already filled up the form for becoming associate member of the NCP in the state Assembly. However, technically he will not be able to join the party because of the anti-defection law. The party is also not in favour of a by-election at this stage,” said a senior NCP leader, wishing not to be named.
Bhuyar denied joining the NCP. “I am yet to discuss the issue within the organisation in Amravati district. After deliberation, a decision will be taken. However, if NCP chief Sharad Pawar is coming to my district, then I will be going to meet him for his guidance,” Bhuyar told Hindustan Times.
“I came to know that the state government has recommended my name in the list of 12 candidates to be appointed as MLCs. The appointment has become a joke considering the allegations and counter allegations between Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and BJP in this regard… Thus, please remove my name from the list,” Shetti said in his letter submitted to the governor on Friday.
Shetti said fields he works in are agriculture and cooperation and there are many policies that farmers are objecting to. “Hence, I found it morally improper to accept the MLC position,” he added.
On Tuesday, Shetti announced breaking its alliance with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “We took the decision after meeting office-bearers and workers. The MVA government has decided to work on a common minimum programme which is not being followed. We are also not included in policy decisions. Now it is time to inspect the works of MVA,” he said while making the announcement in Kolhapur.
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
MP sees 5 Covid-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said. The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed. With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added.
