Loosely lodged pipes fall from moving truck in Khopoli, 2 dead

NAVI MUMBAI: Two people died, and four sustained grievous injuries after heavy iron pipes fell from a moving truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khopoli. The accident led to traffic congestion for up to 2 km on the stretch, which was cleared after two hours. Mangled remains of the car and scooter that was striken by pipes

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.40pm on Saturday when a truck transporting large iron pipes was at the Magic Point, Saimala village. The truck driver, whose identity remains unknown, allegedly failed to secure the load properly. As he drove along the expressway, several heavy pipes dislodged and fell on the vehicles behind it.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. It appears prime facie that the truck was speeding and carrying excess load. The pipes were also not secured properly, 12 of which came undone,” said the police inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli station. The Highway traffic police had informed the local police about the accident.

Police said each of these pipes weigh nearly 1.5 tonnes. One of the pipes landed on a Maruti car, instantly killing Ankita Lalit Shinde, who was seated in the passenger seat. Her husband, Lalit Sopan Shinde, 31, was also injured. Another pipe struck a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of its pillion rider, Rutuja Vikas Chavan. Both victims were residents of Warje, Pune.

The accident also injured Lalit Shinde, Sonali Nikhil Khadatre, 34, Shivraj Nikhil Khadatre, 6, and Vaibhav Ashok Gawande, 29. The police rushed all injured persons to a Pune hospital for treatment.

“We have traced the vehicle owner using the registration number and served him with a notice. We are determining who drove the vehicle at the time,” said Hire. Based on Lalit Shinde’s complaint, the Khopoli police registered an FIR under Sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 281(rash and negligent driving), 125 A and B (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 134 (duties of a driver) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.