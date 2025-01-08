Lottery in Feb to allot flats, shops to Metro 3 project affected

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) will conduct a lottery draw in February to allocate flats, shops and offices to 996 families and commercial establishments affected by the 33.5-km fully underground Metro 3 corridor connecting Cuffe Parade with Aarey. The affected entities were provided rent for a period of eight years in 2017 when MMRCL acquired the land and 30 buildings where they lived/ operated from, and they will be resettled permanently in two buildings in Kalbadevi and one in Girgaon, with each building having two wings. Project-affected entities from Kalbadevi will be rehabilitated in the K2 and K3 or Kalbadevi 2 and Kalbadevi 3 buildings

“We have initiated the process to conduct a lottery draw in February to allot homes, shops and offices. The idea is to be fair and transparent in the allotment process,” said an MMRC official.

On Tuesday, a team of MMRC officials visited Kalbadevi and Girgaon to review ongoing construction work for the metro corridor as well as the three buildings meant for rehabilitation.

Project-affected families and establishments which resided in and around Girgaon will be rehabilitated in the 155.5-metre tall G3 or Girgaon 3 building, wherein 39 out of 48 floors will be dedicated to residential units. S Montecarlo was awarded the contract for construction in August 2021 and the building is expected to be ready by mid-2027.

Project-affected entities from Kalbadevi will be rehabilitated in the K2 and K3 or Kalbadevi 2 and Kalbadevi 3 buildings. Vascon Engineers was awarded the contract for construction of both buildings in May 2020.

The 70-metre tall K2 building, coming up above the Kalbadevi metro station, will house 33 shops, 38 offices and a fish market on the ground, first and second floors. It will have separate entrance, loading and unloading areas as well as service lifts for the fish market and commercial units and a dedicated parking tower. It is expected to be ready by mid-2026.

The 119.5-metre tall K3 building will house 291 apartments, eight shops, a gymnasium, and dedicated mechanised car parking. Thirty-four out of 38 floors in the building will be dedicated to residential units and its entry and exits will be integrated with the metro corridor. The building is expected to be ready by late 2026.

In 2017, MMRCL had disbursed ₹279.51 crore to the project-affected families and commercial establishments as rent for the period of May 2017 to September 2025.