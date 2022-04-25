Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places.
A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. “The state government does not want any communal disturbance in the state and has sought cooperation from all the parties. By holding the meeting, the state government wants to prepare the ground for stern action against the parties and leaders in case communal tension is created on the issue,” said the official, requesting anonymity. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who has threatened agitation over loudspeaker use at mosques, will not attend the meeting.
Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory. “Putting up loudspeakers at religious places or their removal is not the job of the state government. The management of the religious places should ensure that the set rules, laws, and the government orders are adhered to while using the loudspeakers,” he said. Patil said detailed guidelines on loudspeaker use will be issued after meetings with political parties and religious leaders.
The government convened the all-party meeting to build consensus over its proposed move to make prior permission mandatory for loudspeaker use at religious sites. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is among those expected to attend the meeting.
BJP leader writes to Centre on alleged attack; Insult to Maharashtra, says Sena
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers outside a police station in Mumbai, the saffron party will visit Delhi to apprise the home secretary about the incident. Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail while Ravi Rana is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail. On Sunday too, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Somaiya accusing him of being involved in the INS Vikrant case.
Kerala engineering student tops inaugural national cryptic crossword contest
Joyal Biju of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, on Sunday topped the overall Leaderboard at the end of the fourth online round in Stage I of the inaugural National Inter-college Cryptic Crossword 2022, organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission. He is followed by Arpita Goel of the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, and Kirti Tyagi of Maitreyi College, Delhi University, in second and third spots, respectively.
DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka. Kharge recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by Padma's 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door.
