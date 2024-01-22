Love for running unites teens, samaritans, publicity seekers

Mumbai: In Sunday’s first local departing from Thane for CSMT at 4am, it was apparent that a majority of the passengers were headed to for the 19th annual Mumbai marathon. Most were clad in running shorts, with numbers pinned to their t-shirts. Early risers bubbled with excitement, while others caught a few minutes of shut eye before embarking on a gruelling run. Mumbai, India - Jan. 6, 2020: Participants run on Bandra-Worli sea link bridge as they take part in a marathon in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 6, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

At 5am, the scheduled start of the 42.5-km full marathon, the CSMT station was lit up, and speakers near the start line played energetic songs. The half marathon spanning 21.2 km, and the police cup commenced at the same time from Mahim Reti Bandar. This was followed by the 10km open run and the marathon elite race featuring the reigning champions. Races spanning shorter distances were kicked off at last – they included the 1.3-km champions with disability run, the 4.2-km senior citizens’ run, and the 5.9-km dream run.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The weather was pleasant, with the minimum temperature at Colaba at 20.2 degrees Celsius, and the AQI monitor at the start line reading 78, indicating satisfactory air quality.

“This is the first time I’ve run a full marathon,” said a beaming Priya, who had come all the way from Tamil Nadu to participate in the event and was crashing at a friend’s place in Bandra for the duration. “I’ve done half marathons before, but this time I took the plunge and have been practising for the last four months. The atmosphere was great,” she said.

Many 13-year-olds – the youngest participants allowed – featured among runners, like classmates Tanishq Sargar and Chirayu Meher. Though the duo was on a field trip with their classmates from Sir JJ Fort Boys High School, they were waiting past the finish line of the dream run. “Not everyone wanted to run, but we thought it would be more fun if we did. So, we charged ahead and are now waiting for them to catch up,” they said. Meher added at the sports day in school a day earlier, he’d aced the 100m, 200m and 400m categories.

What stood out was how the marathon was used by many as a vehicle for publicity – be it for a social cause such as raising awareness about cervical cancer, or to promote the corporate company they were partaking the marathon with. Groups with flags and banners were seen every few metres along the way, especially in races involving shorter distances.

Some adopted novel ways of publicity, such as a group representing a highway management company that was dressed in black waist coats and top hats, with loudspeakers in hand. “We’re performing nukkad nataks to spread awareness on reducing fatal accidents on highways, informing people to wear helmets and use seatbelts through plays,” said Vidyadhar Dabholkar, a member of the group. Another woman, Kriti Kapoor, was dressed in a green gown and umbrella, with leaves swirling around, as she carried a placard saying – ‘keep it green, don’t be mean’; she was inundated with selfie requests.