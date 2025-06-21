Low water flow in K-Ward due to Metro – 7A work
Mumbai Metro-7A tunnelling near Veravali Reservoir will cause low water pressure from June 22-28. Residents advised to store water in advance.
Mumbai: As part of the Mumbai Metro-7A project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be carrying out tunnelling work under the 1800-mm diameter water main near Veravali Reservoir in Andheri (East) in the K-East Ward.
The work will be carried out from June 22 to June 28, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm and from 9:30 pm to 3:30 am. Due to this, there will be low water pressure.
In Vile Parle (East), low water pressure is scheduled from 5 pm to 8 pm during the said days. Old Nagardas Road, New Nagardas Road, Mogarapada, Andheri-Kurla Road will have low water pressure from 8 pm to 9:30 pm.
The authorities have requested citizens in the affected areas to take necessary precautions by storing adequate water in advance.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy