Mumbai: As part of the Mumbai Metro-7A project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be carrying out tunnelling work under the 1800-mm diameter water main near Veravali Reservoir in Andheri (East) in the K-East Ward. Low water flow in K-Ward due to Metro – 7A work

The work will be carried out from June 22 to June 28, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm and from 9:30 pm to 3:30 am. Due to this, there will be low water pressure.

In Vile Parle (East), low water pressure is scheduled from 5 pm to 8 pm during the said days. Old Nagardas Road, New Nagardas Road, Mogarapada, Andheri-Kurla Road will have low water pressure from 8 pm to 9:30 pm.

The authorities have requested citizens in the affected areas to take necessary precautions by storing adequate water in advance.