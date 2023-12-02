Luxury boat catches fire near Alibag, dramatic visuals of billowing smoke in sea. Watch

A luxury boat, initially thought to be a yacht, caught fire at Madwa near Alibag in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The fire could not be doused for a long time as it was in the sea. Dramatic visuals of the cloud of smoke emanating from the burning boat surfaced on social media. Mandwa Port inspector Ashish Mankar of Maharashtra Maritime Board said two people were on board when the fire broke out and they received burn injuries. The fire brigade was called but since this was happening in the middle of the sea, there was not much help. The boat had a lot of fuel and it kept on burning for a long time. The boat had a huge amount of fuel and it kept burning while the reason for the fire is not yet known.

The cause of the fire was not known, Raigad SP Somnath Gharge said.

Marine Solutions Distribution & Services PLC the company which owned the luxury boat said Belvedere which caught fire was not a yacht but a speed boat cruiser. The 33-feet boat in length can seat 8 to 10 people but at the time of the fire, there were only two crew members.

"The boat was in anchorage and the engine was switched off. We don't know how it caught fire," said Anju Dutta, managing director of the boat company.