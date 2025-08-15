L-ward residents to boil drinking water

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents of its L ward, particularly those of Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali, to boil water for five days and filter it before drinking from Tuesday onwards, the reason being that the water supply is being switched to a new water tank at the BMC garden on Vijay Agnishaman Marg. (REUTERS)

The BMC has named buildings nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 13 A at Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali that will start receiving supply from the new tank from Tuesday, and hence, as a precautionary measure, the civic body recommended boiling and filtering to prevent any side effects. Regular timings of water supply are scheduled from 12 pm to 4 pm every day.