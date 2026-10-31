Thane/Mumbai, The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded compensation of ₹1.80 crore to the heirs of a couple killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2018. MACT awards ₹1.80 cr to kin of couple killed in Mumbai-Pune E-way crash

On December 23 that year, the car driven by Ankit Bhupindersingh Chugh hit a truck from the rear after the heavy vehicle applied brakes midway.

The Wagon R car, with Chugh, his wife Sanjana and their two minor children in it, was dragged on impact for more than a kilometre. Chugh and Sanjana died at the rural hospital in Panvel some time later.

In the order of October 29, MACT Member Gauri Kawdikar observed that it was the responsibility of the driver to keep safe distance from the vehicles in front.

But if the vehicle in front suddenly applies brakes, the vehicle behind it cannot be said to be at fault, the order said.

However, if the car driver had kept safe distance and if the speed was in control, it could have applied brakes in time to avoid ramming into the truck, the MACT said.

It held Chugh "70 per cent contributorily negligent" and attributed "30 per cent liability" to the rash and negligent driving of the truck driver.

The insurance firm noted that the truck's permit was valid solely for Rajasthan and Gujarat and lacked extension for Maharashtra where the mishap occurred.

However, the MACT ruled that the insurance company must first satisfy the compensation payout to the claimants and subsequently retain the liberty to recover the exact amount directly from the truck owner.

Accounting for the respective incomes of Sunjana Chugh, who worked at Samsidh Mount Litra Zee School, and Chugh, who was employed as a senior delivery specialist at Dell International Services, the claimants were awarded a total compensation of Rs. 1.80 crore.

It comprised compensation of ₹92,53,500 for Sanjana's death and ₹88,45,732 for the demise of Chugh.

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