Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha among 15 states selected for MERITE project

Maha among 15 states selected for MERITE project

mumbai news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra is among the 15 states selected for the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) project, said higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra is among the 15 states selected for the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) project, said higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday.

Based on the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, the project is being implemented by the central government with financial aid from the World Bank.

Under the project, approximately 150 to 175 degree and 100 diploma institutes from across the country will be selected by the Centre and the state based on the criteria of the project that includes quality of education and infrastructure of the institution, faculty position and institute development proposal.

The total cost of the project is at 4,200 crore for a duration of five years. Each selected degree institute will receive 10 crore, autonomous education institute will get 15 crore, technical university will receive 18 crore and 5 crore will be given to every diploma institute.

From modernising laboratories, classrooms and other educational facilities in institutions, the financial aid will also be used for digitisation, training in new technologies, promotion of research, establishing new and strengthening existing centres of excellence, promotion of innovation and patents, administrative reforms in institutions, establishment of internal quality assurance cell, training of teachers, grants to start multidisciplinary courses.

“Utilising this grant will help institutions in the state to improve their educational standards,” Patil said.

Abhya Wagh, director, technical education, said, “Maharashtra has always been ahead in technical education as well as involved previously in central programmes related with quality technical education. With this new programme, students will get more educational as well as infrastructural benefits.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out