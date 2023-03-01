Maha ATS records statement of ‘danger man’ in anonymous email to NIA

Mumbai: A team from Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached Indore on Tuesday and has been recording the statement of Sarfaraj Memon, whose name was in an anonymous email sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in which he was referred to as a ‘danger man’. HT Image

The ATS and Indore police had started searching for Memon after the NIA on Sunday received an anonymous email that an Indore-based person, Sarfaraj Memon, who had taken training in Pakistan and China, had come to the city and could be dangerous to the city. The NIA alerted ATS and other agencies and the city was put on high alert.

Based on the details provided by the agency, Indore police raided Memon’s residence on Tuesday and his parents were taken into custody for inquiry. Memon is a resident of Fatama apartment, Green Park Colony, Chandan Nagar, Indore.

“Memon has lived in Hong Kong for several years. The ATS has been verifying the claims mentioned in the mail. Apart from that, we are also checking Memon’s social media accounts, call details and travel history,” said senior IPS officer. The subject of the mail is written ‘danger man’ and his name was mentioned in the mail ‘Sarfaraj Memon who could be dangerous’, added the official.

After checking his travel details, it was learnt that he had allegedly visited China in 2018 and 2019 but the agency did not find any entries for travel in Pakistan. The email also had the person’s details such as Aadhar card, passport and driving license and as per the documents, he was born in 1982.

The police are also trying to get more information about his travel records. The city is on high alert and police have also alerted their human intelligence and other networks to get more details about Memon.

Another senior official, who has worked in ATS for more than decade, said, “From 1992 to 2021, we have not heard that a terror suspect has taken training in China. It does not seem serious.”