    Maha clears investments worth ₹41,000 crore

    The 13 investment proposals worth 40,917 crore include Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd, which will set up a solar power plant with an investment of 13,647 crore in Nagpur among other things

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:26 AM IST
    By Faisal Malik
    MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government approved investments worth almost 41,000 crore at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industries on Monday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the committee, also directed the state administration to prepare a new policy for ‘green steel’. The policy will encourage investments in steel plants that follow near zero carbon-emission practices.

    CM Devendra Fadnavis . file photo (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    The 13 investment proposals worth 40,917 crore include Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd, which will set up a solar power plant with an investment of 13,647 crore in Nagpur; NPSPL Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd, which will set up coke oven products in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar by investing 5,440 crore; LNK Green Energy Pvt Ltd, which will set up a 6 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant with an investment of 4,700 crore; Vow Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd, to invest 4,300 crore in a new integrated steel plant in Chandrapur; Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Limited to invest 2,086 crore in Nandurbar, and Clean Fino-Chem Limited to invest 1,200 crore in Pune, among others.

    “Maharashtra is taking the lead in the country in solar panel manufacturing. The substantial progress being made in this sector will help create a large ‘green ecosystem’. Since green steel is a new sector, a committee will be set up to draft a policy,” Fadnavis announced. He said the committee should consider granting incentives to projects under the Thrust Sector Policy.

