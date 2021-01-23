Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Netaji on birth anniversary
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.
Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of the Indian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra here.
State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Netaji's heroic acts are always an inspiration to Indians.
"Gandhiji's and Bose's ideals for freedom were two sides of the same coin," he said in a statement.
The central government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.
