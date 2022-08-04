Maha CM Shinde unwell, Fadnavis meets bosses in Delhi ahead of cabinet expansion
- Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde camp, said the cabinet expansion will be held before Sunday.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Thursday, reportedly for discussions with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to give final touches to the list of ministers to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde government.
Shinde, who rebelled against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray leading to the fall of the coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress, is said to be unwell. He has cancelled all official engagements as well, including two meetings.
"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.
The current cabinet in the western state comprises only Shinde and his deputy, both of whom were sworn in on June 30, a day after Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister.
Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde camp, said the cabinet expansion will be held before Sunday.
Last week, Shinde had said the cabinet will be expanded soon. “Very soon expansion of the state cabinet will take place. We have taken many major decisions ever since we have taken charge. The state government is standing with the farmers. We have ensured no government work is stuck. The projects that are of interest to the people are not affected,” Shinde said.
Meanwhile, in a breather for the Thackeray-led group, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a constitution bench.
-
2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested
In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.
-
Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for tricity folks
With Raksha Bandhan (August 11) just around the corner, if you're still wondering what to gift your sibling, tricity markets and small businesses have the perfect gift hampers lined up for you. From kids stationary hampers to baked treats baskets to phulkari or Punjabi jutti hampers, the options are limitless. These hampers start as low as Rs 199, which includes a Rakhi, roli-chawal, a Ganpati statue and a chocolate bar.
-
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on the rise in Navi Mumbai
At least five out of every 100 cases in the OPDs across the hospitals in Navi Mumbai are found to be that of the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation health officer, HFMD could be often confused with monkeypox, chickenpox and measles, and hence has urged parents not to panic when they find the blisters on their child.
-
Couple from UP who kidnapped 3-month-old infant arrested, baby rescued: Cops
Rudrapur: Police arrested a couple from Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh and rescued a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. During initial investigations, police learnt that Naina alias Jyoti is married to Suraj of Raju Nagla village under Baheri police station in Bareilly district and that Suraj worked as a cook at a roadside eatery in Anoopshahr of Bulandshahr district of UP.
-
11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window. The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.
